ORLANDO, Fla. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Disney World announced late Thursday that this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has been canceled.

​​In a post on the Disney Parks Blog, Disney said the decision was made because many of the event's "hallmarks – stage shows, parades and fireworks – are unable to take place in this new, unprecedented environment."

Before the pandemic and subsequent park closures, the annual event was set to take place starting August 13 at Magic Kingdom. The after-hours, special ticket event features Halloween-themed food, character meet-and-greets, trick-or-treating, and a parade.

According to Disney, guests who have already tickets to the event will be “assisted with refunds" in the coming weeks.

Disney World is set to reopen its theme parks in July. Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom will reopen July 11 followed by Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios on July 15.