STATEWIDE — Florida Democratic lawmakers are congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris this weekend.

What You Need To Know Bill Nelson calls Joe Biden “some who brings people together”



Former Gov. Jeb Bush tweets that now is the time to heal



Former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida said the last time he saw the former vice president was a week ago and they talked about how far he has come on the campaign trail.​

This projected-victory now leads to inauguration on January 20.

​Nelson said he couldn't be more proud of his friend, who he was close with in the Senate and visited on the campaign trail.

"He is someone who brings people together to build consensus in order to govern. He's done that his entire adult life," Nelson said.

It's that consensus that Nelson said America needs right now.

"To tackle COVID, to tackle the economy, to get ourselves back on track with our allies and our international relations, we're going to have to start seeing the country come together," Nelson said.

Other Florida Democrats like State Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando is looking forward to Biden's message of unity coming to fruition.

"Reflection and self-awareness and restoring the values of this country which are elements of equity and supporting one another and hard work and trust, trust our government again," Eskamani said.

On the other side of the aisle, Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted Saturday night, saying that President Donald Trump has the legal right to question the election results in court. The president has expressed concern over voter fraud, but there is no evidence of that.

Meanwhile, former Republican Florida Gov. Jeb Bush tweeted, saying in part, "now is the time to heal deep wounds."

Nelson is confident Americans are ready for change, and Biden's experience will lead the way.

"His character is going to come through, and he is uniquely placed now to bring the country together to heal us as he said in his speech last night," Nelson said.