SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — In this battleground region of our battleground state of Florida, Seminole County switched parties for the presidential election.

What You Need To Know The last time Seminole County turned blue for a president was in 1948

Joe Biden captured more than 50% of the vote

Despite Florida going red to President Donald Trump, Seminole County turned blue for Democratic rival Joe Biden.

It was a close one, as the former vice president edged out Trump by just more than 7,000 votes.

This is how close it was: Biden taking home 50.66% of the vote with Trump taking 47.91% of the vote in Seminole County.

The last time Seminole County was won by a Democratic presidential candidate was way back in 1948 by Harry Truman who went on to defeat Alben Barkley.

Turnout broke records in Seminole County, at about 73% with just early voting and mail-in ballots going into Election Day, topping all of the 2016 turnout.

Seminole County Democratic Party Chair Brittany Nethers said there were signs Seminole County would turn blue for the president.

"It actually went blue for both Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum, which was surprising to a lot of people but those of us who had been working hard it, wasn't surprising at all. So, we knew Seminole County was ripe to go blue even though it hasn't since the 1940s," Nethers said.

It is important to note that further down the ballot in Seminole County, results were mixed:

Democrat Stephanie Murphy won a third term in the U.S. House.

Republican Jason Brodeur won the District 9 State Senate seat.

Republican Scott Plakon won District 29 State Representative.

Democrat Joy Goff-Marcil won a second term in State House District 30.

Seminole County Democrats feel good about this trend moving forward, with the county turning blue for the president's race, but time will tell how that plays out in future elections.