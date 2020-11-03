ORLANDO, Fla. — The most contentious presidential election in decades has prompted the Orlando Police Department to assure residents on their safety and Orange County Public Schools to publicly emphasize “respect and tolerance of others and their views.”

The caution in Central Florida extends to poll workers. The Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Office trained its workers to prepare for violence at the polls, according to recent reports.

Meanwhile, Orange County stands among 44 jurisdictions in 18 states where the U.S. Department of Justice said it would send election monitors from its civil rights division — a regular practice that aims to ensure voting rights compliance. Other Florida jurisdictions include the counties of Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach.

These actions come as Election Day voters cast their ballots for candidates of local, state, and national offices and for a list of consequential Florida amendments, including one that would gradually raise the state minimum wage from $8.56 an hour to $15 an hour.

Of course, the race that inspired the cautionary messaging pits President Donald Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The presidential election has sparked more national division and bitterness than any in recent memory, elevating concerns about unrest during and after the voting.

In light of the concern, the Orlando Police Department released a statement, including on social media, that quoted Chief Orlando Rolon as saying: “Recognizing that this is an unprecedented time for our nation, the Orlando Police Department will leverage our staffing and resources to meet the needs of our community and ensure the safety of everyone. I want to note that uniformed police will only be seen at a polling location in the event of an emergency or to respond to a call for service."

The polls close at 7 p.m. No unrest in Central Florida had been reported as of midday.

Also, Orange County Public Schools noted in a news release that “emotions are running high, here and across the US.”

“Regardless of the results,” it said, “we want students to continue to be respectful of others' views. Please help us by talking to your child about the importance of tolerance and civility.”

In Seminole County, news reports said Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson partnered in recent weeks with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office on training that included how to deal with disruptive people, including those with a gun. Other elections offices have been doing likewise, noted Anderson, who has a background in military and law enforcement.

Before Election Day polls opened, government agencies looked to head off any such problems.

“Remember, children look to adults as examples of how to behave,” the OCPS statement continued. “There may still be uncertainty in the days to come, but we want to encourage the extension of grace to each other as our nation moves forward.”