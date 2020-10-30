OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The county commission seat on the east side of Osceola County is up for grabs. Two St. Cloud residents are running for election, Tahitiana Chaffin and Ricky Booth.

Chaffin is a local realtor with a background in law enforcement that is currently on the reserves.

“I do hope that the voter is able to select the candidate that best fits their option and I hope that candidate is me,” Chaffin said. “Not necessarily because it puts me at the front line but because it gives me the opportunity to serve them.”

Meanwhile, Booth is an Osceola County School Board member and a sixth-generation cattle rancher in the area.

“When we’re facing the strong/tough issues, we are facing right now in Osceola County,” Booth explained. “It’s really going to take proven and experienced leadership and I will bring that to the Osceola County commission.”

Both of these candidates are hoping to become public servants for the county. The district 5 seat was left open by Fred Hawkins, who is currently under suspension as county commissioner and running for State House.