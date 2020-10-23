SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump heads back to Central Florida for a Make America Great Again rally in the Villages on Friday with just 11 days to Election Day.

What You Need To Know The doors open at 1:30 p.m. at The Villages Polo Club



President Trump set to speak at 4:30 p.m.

It is the final push as the president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign work on getting support in the battleground state that is considered the most important to win in the country.

Trump is set to speak at The Villages Polo Club, at 703 North Buena Vista Blvd. at 4:30 p.m. The doors to the event open at 1:30 p.m.

The president will be flanked alongside local Republican candidates.

In addition, Trump will then head to a rally in the Florida Panhandle in Pensacola later in the evening at 7 p.m.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is a Democrat, will also be making appearances in the Pensacola area, joined by two fellow Democrats, as they take aim at the president's reported words of disparaging service members and their families, which he has denied.

This is Trump’s third rally in Central Florida in less than two weeks. The president has campaigned in the Villages before, which is a major Republican community.

Florida is virtually a must win for Trump. There is virtually no route back to the White house without it for him.

Yet, it is a little different story for Biden, who has other avenues toward an electoral victory, though Florida is still seen as a big get for Democrats too.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be in Ohio and Pennsylvania on Friday, campaigning for the Republican ticket.

But there are surrogates who are campaigning for Trump and Biden. Donald Trump Jr. will be making stops in Georgia on Friday.

Former President Obama will be in Miami on Saturday for Biden, following a big rally in Philadelphia, gathering Democratic support