NATIONWIDE — Democratic candidate John Delaney dropped out of the 2020 presidential race for the White House on Friday morning.

“It has been a privilege to campaign for the Democratic nomination for President, but it is clear that God has a different purpose for me at this moment in time. I leave this race with a profound sense of gratitude to the voters who shared with me their hopes and concerns for our magnificent country, in admiration for the other contenders for the nomination and proud of the work we did to change the debate," the former Maryland congressman said.

Delaney was the longest-running Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential race. Since July of 2017, Delaney has been running for president, but despite his early start, it did little to give him an advantage in the race.

While in the statement it said that he did not have the viability needed in a campaign of this nature to get the type of national recognition needed, Delaney feels that Democrats "should advance candidates with progressive values on the big issues of our time ..."

"This race was never about me, but about ideas and doing what’s right for our nation. The unique and data-driven ideas that our campaign generated — on how to create a functional universal health care system, price carbon, advance trade, invest in rural America, cure disease, help workers, launch negative emissions technologies, reform education, and expand national service — are now ideas for the party and I will continue to advocate for them in my next chapter," stated the 56-year-old Delaney.

lt has been a privilege to campaign for the Democratic nomination for President, but it is clear that God has a different purpose for me at this moment in time. Read my full statement here: 1/19https://t.co/DWaQWegVzJ — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) January 31, 2020