NATIONWIDE — Democrats are keeping a close eye on developments surrounding U.S. Rep. and presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard as she is standing up against former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton says Russians are "grooming" Tulsi Gabbard

While speaking at Fortune Magazine's Most Powerful Women Summit, Gabbard defended herself against Russian-asset accusations made by Clinton, which were brought up for the candidate's stance on Syria.

"Really what has come to light by her comments is the huge disparity between the Hillary Clinton foreign policy and the kind of change in foreign policy that I'm seeking to bring at the heart of my campaign," said Gabbard.

Last week, Clinton suggested on a podcast that Russians are "grooming (Gabbard) to be the third-party candidate."

Clinton produced no evidence that Moscow is directly backing Gabbard, but Russian state-owned media and a number of alt-right websites have promoted the congresswoman's Democratic campaign, and the Russian Embassy has defended her on Twitter.

A military veteran, Gabbard has carved an unusual political profile with criticisms of long-held U.S. foreign policy and defenses of Trump.

Gabbard retorted by calling Clinton "the queen of warmongers ... and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long."

Gabbard has also published an official rebuttal on social media.

Fellow Democrats like Andrew Yang and Bernie Sanders have also come to her defense with public comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.