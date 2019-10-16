NATIONWIDE — As a dozen Democrats graced the stage on Tuesday night in the fourth presidential Democratic debates, a lot of things were said that requires a fact check, by checking their claims to see what they were saying was true, false or somewhere in the middle.

America's Healthcare

Healthcare was a major topic in the debate, especially when former Vice President Joe Biden pushed back on Bernie Sanders who supports a Medicare for All option.

"For people making between $50,000 and $75,000 a year, their taxes are going up about $5,000 because the fact is, they will pay more in new taxes" for Medicare for All, said Biden.

First, it is unclear how much this proposal would cost, so, any specific numbers when discussing how it would affect taxes is most likely a guess.

Also, the Biden camp told Politifact that Sanders' proposal would include a 4 percent income tax and a seven-point 5 percent payroll tax, but Sanders' proposal does not include a way to pay for it.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker touched on women's healthcare.

"We are in a state (Ohio) that has had two Planned Parenthoods close," he said.

This claim is true.

Two clinics in the Cincinnati area have closed for refusing to follow new rules in order to get federal dollars.

America's Economy and Jobs

Another major topic was the economy and jobs, a subject close to Julián Castro, the former U.S. housing secretary.

"Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania actually, in the latest jobs data, has lost jobs, not gained them,"

he said.

Taking a look at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it looks like this claim is false, at least between March and August of this year.

All three states have added jobs, even though they still are struggling economically. Each one of these states had made modest job gains and have low unemployment.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also touched on jobs, saying, "The data show that we’ve had a lot of problems with losing jobs, but the principal reason has been bad trade policy. The principal reason has been a bunch of corporations, giant multinational corporations who’ve been calling the shots on trade."

However, that is not true, according to economists, who mostly blame job losses on automations and robots, not trade deals.

Plus, the U.S. economy has added jobs, just that the nature of those jobs has changed as factory work and other occupations have become less prevalent. Trade with China has contributed to shuttered factories and the loss of roughly 2 million jobs, according to research published in 2014.

Taking Aim at The Gun Topic

Another area that was touched on was the gun topic.

"On guns, we are this close to an assault weapons ban. That would be huge," said Pete Buttigieg, a mayor from Indiana.

With Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar saying, "I just keep thinking of how close we are to finally getting something done on this."

However, these claims are not true. The U.S. is not close to resurrecting an assault-weapons ban or coming close to any form of gun control.

Congress is not close on any such legislation and even if an assault-weapons ban is going to be worked on, it will most likely be slim until the next election.

The only lawmaking that is in talks is that the Senate would expand background checks on gun sales, which an idea popular with some gun owners.

However, that bill has stalled due to the National Rifle Association's opposition and President Donald Trump's wavering support.

Dealing With Syria

"I would not have withdrawn the troops, and I would not have withdrawn the additional 1,000 troops that are in Iraq, which are in retreat now, being fired on by Assad’s people," Biden said.

However, he is wrong. There is no evidence that American troops preparing to evacuate Syria have been fired at by the country's forces.

However, a small group of U.S. troops has come under fire from Turkish artillery fire last week, but no one was injured and there has been no indication that Syrian soldiers have shot at withdrawing American troops.

Dan Messineo, Spectrum News staff and the Associated Press contributed to this story.