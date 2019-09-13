NATIONWIDE — From the economy and immigration to income inequality and health care, we are combing through the statements and flat out lies from Democrats made during Thursday night's presidential debate in Houston.

Here is a look at the fact check:

Candidate: Sen. Bernie Sanders

Claim: "We are the wealthiest country in the history of the world. And yet, we have the highest child poverty rate of almost any country on earth."

Ruling: False

The Associated Press looked at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development report on child poverty from 2018.

It found the U.S. did have an above average level of child poverty, but not at the bottom. The U.S. still fared better than countries like Russia, Spain, Israel, Brazil and China.

Candidate: Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Claim: "Insurance companies last year sucked $23 billion in profits out of the system."

Ruling: True

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners found that in 2018, the health insurance industry saw $23.4 billion in net earnings.

Candidate: Former Vice President Joe Biden

Claim: "(Obama administration) didn't lock people up in cages. We didn't separate families."

Ruling: False

The Associated Press says those cages, or chain link enclosures inside border facilities, were built and used by the Obama administration to temporarily house migrants.

Democrats routinely accuse Trump of using cages for children without acknowledging the same enclosures were employed when Biden was vice president.

The Trump administration has been using the same facilities.

Candidate: Sen. Kamala Harris

Claim: "The only reason (President Donald Trump has) not been indicted is because there was a memo in the Department of Justice that says a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime."

Ruling: This is being ruled as false, because it is simply unknown if that is the only reason.

As the Associated Press notes, Harris is referring to a legal opinion from the Justice Department that states sitting presidents are immune from indictment.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller admits his investigators were restrained by that rule, but he also said his team never reached a determination on whether the president committed a crime.

Candidate: Sen. Cory Booker

Claim: "We have more African-Americans under criminal supervision today than all the slaves in 1850."

Ruling: True

PolitiFact looked at the U.S. Bureau of Criminal Statics, which found the number of black American men under state or federal criminal justice supervision in 2013 at 1.68 million.

That is above the 807,076 black American men enslaved in 1850.

Candidate: Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Claim: "There's 10 times the wealth in white America than there is in black America."

Ruling: True

PolitiFact cites a Federal Reserve 2016 consumer survey, which found black Americans had one-tenth the median wealth of white Americans.

Candidate: Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro

Claim: "Look, a few weeks ago a shooter drove 10 hours (to El Paso, Texas) inspired by this president to kill people who look like me and people who look like my family.”"

Ruling: False

It is hard to know for sure what led the gunman to open fire inside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people. The suspect posted a manifesto online before the shooting that echoed Trump’s comments on immigration. Yet he said his own views "predate Trump and his campaign for president."

The screed spoke of what the suspect called a "Hispanic invasion of Texas," railed against immigrants and warned of an imminent attack. Nearly all of the victims had Latino last names.

The Associated Press contributed to the story.