Dan Snyder serves ice cream and sandwiches. But he always wanted his shop to be about something more. He wanted his shop "to be welcoming to all."

Welcoming—especially to conversation. Even in today’s charged political environment.

"It’s a bipartisan house if you want to come in and speak," he said.

Hometown Heroes Coffee and More hosted me for just that. I watched both debate nights with local Democrats in this key county, which had swung repeatedly back and forth between parties in presidential elections—and could again play a pivotal role next year.

They told us what issues mattered—and why.

At the start of the debate, the majority narrowly backed Senator Elizabeth Warren for nominee, 6 to 5 for former Vice President Joe Biden. After the debate, 7 voted for Warren, compared to 3 for Biden and one for Harris.

There will be more debates. But it's not clear there will be watch parties—and political discussions—at Hometown Heroes much longer. Dan Snyder is closing down the shop.

"The bad news is we’re not busy enough," he said.

There are counties like Macomb across the country, and the voters in these counties—voters like Snyder—are evaluating which candidate has the best chance to win.

He has issues he cares about—public education among them.

He’s also looking for a candidate who can heal partisan wounds.

"There needs to be somebody that can bridge that gap," he said. "If you can’t find a way to bridge between the two, you're still not going to accomplish anything."

The next round of Democratic debates will take place in Houston, Texas in September. I hope you'll join me to hear more perspectives from voters.