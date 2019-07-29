DETROIT — The Democratic presidential hopefuls take to the stage again this week for two nights of debates.

Twenty candidates will debate Tuesday and Wednesday in Detroit.

Joe Biden remains the candidate to beat in the debates. He is well known from a long life in public service, having served most recently as former President Barack Obama's vice president for eight years.

But Biden's long record could be to his detriment — as evidenced in the first round of debates.

California Sen. Kamala Harris lit into Biden's record as a senator during the debates, saying she was hurt that he touted accomplishments in the Senate he achieved working with notorious segregationists and did not oppose busing to desegregate public schools in the 1970s.

Biden fired back, saying that the senator mischaracterized his position and saying that he has supported the equal rights act for 25 years in office.

It made news for days after the debate and also helped her boost fundraising efforts.

This week, close aids for Biden said the former vice president will be more on the attack, defending against anyone looking to weaponize his political record.

Spectrum News political analysts said these early debates give mid and lower tier candidates an opportunity to separate from the pack, build their polling numbers and ultimately grow their financial war chest.

"There’s the old saying," said Republican political analyst Chris Ingram. "Money is the mother’s milk of American politics and if you can’t raise money, you will not be on this stage for very long."

Added Democratic political analyst Ed Narain, "I think some of the lesser candidates in terms of the fundraising and polling are going to be looking for their opportunity like sen. Harris had to attack joe biden to possibly come up as well. So I mean it’s going to be one of those lively debates."

The Democrat debates in Michigan will likely focus in on urban issues, auto making and president's push for tariffs.

On July 30:

Activist Marianne Williamson

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

On July 31: