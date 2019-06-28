FLORIDA — Thursday night's Democratic National Convention debate could not be any more different from the first part as it fell into political chaos with candidates lashing out at one another and at President Donald Trump as they also talked over each other to be heard.

And while it was expected that former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders would dominate the stage in Miami, Sen. Kamala Harris was a breakout star who fought her way to be heard over a sea of bedlam.

During the first Democratic National Convention debate in Miami, the first half of the 20 candidates invited to the debates exchanged verbal jabs, but the second debate was far different.

The 10 candidates at the NBC-hosted debate verbally elbowed each other to make their voices heard as they spoke about the issues that are important to Americans.

Taxes and the Economy

Bernie Sanders was asked if taxes will go up for the middle class if he is elected and if so, how will he sell that to voters.

The Vermont U.S. senator said that healthcare is a human right and that the government needs to pass the Medicare For All single-payer system. He says the vast majority of people would be paying less than right now for healthcare.

He also said that public colleges and university should be tuition-free and eliminate student debt by taxing Wall Street.

However, when pushed about raising taxes for the middle class, he admitted that they would be paying more in taxes but less in healthcare for what they get.

Joe Biden says that Trump built America, but he said it was the middle class. He says too many in the middle class and the poor have suffered.

He says the middle class needs to have affordable insurance and clean air to breathe.

He also said he would eliminating Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy.

California Sen. Kamala Harris proposes to change the tax code and also promised to repeal the tax cuts for the wealthy.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper was asked about Sander's policies since the Vermont senator identifies himself as a Democratic socialist.

He says you cannot expect to eliminate private health insurance for people who want to keep it. He talked about his accomplishments in the environment and reproductive rights that scaled down teen pregnancy to 54 percent.

"I have done what pretty much what everyone else up here is still talking about doing," Hickenlooper said.

Sanders was asked about how a socialist running against Trump would ensure the Republican president's win.

He says that the last poll he saw that he is 10 points ahead of Trump and called the president a phony, a liar and a racist.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand pushed her way in and said she disagreed with Hickenlooper and Sanders and talked about the greed of capitalism and the greed of the NRA and the gun manufactures or the green of the drug companies.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said that Vermont shot down Medicare For All because of the high taxes.

Gillibrand interrupts again, saying she wrote the part of Sanders' Medicare For All bill.

Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was asked why he does not support free college. He believes in reducing student debt, saying that if a person can refinance his or her house, that person should be able to refinance her or his student debt.

Buttigieg does not support free college.



While he believes in free college for low and medium income students, but he says it should be affordable to go to college and not go to college. He says the medium wage should be raised to $15.

One of the few non-politicians in the debate, Andrew Yang, a businessman and philanthropist, says that every adult should be given $1,000 a month with no questions asked, which would be about $3.2 trillion a year.

When asked how he would pull that off, he says it is tough to do when companies like Amazon paying nearly zero in taxes and closing other stories.

He suggested that even a half of a value-added tax like what is done in Europe, it would generate $800 billion in new revenue, calling it a "trickle-up economy." He says this would generate more money and lower crime.

Rep. Eric Swalwell says this America needs to be a country where technology should be creating new jobs instead of replacing them.

It was at this point when nearly everyone on stage were falling over themselves to be heard, talking over each other until Sen. Kamala Harris dropped the hammer down, ending the chaos.

"Hey guys, you know what? America doesn't want to witness a food fight, but put food on their table," she declared.

Harris attacked the president on focusing too much on stocks, which she pointed out that many Americans do not have stocks and while the job numbers are high, she said that is because many have two or three jobs.

Health Care

When asked who would abolish private insurance and have universal health care, only senators Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders raised their hands.

Joe Biden, who was a co-creator of the Affordable Health Care Act, or Obama Care, said he has to build on what Obama Care did and that people should be able to buy into a Medicare-like plan regardless if they already have health insurance or not.

Q to @JoeBiden:



After Obamacare, where do we go from here?



"The quickest, fastest way to do it is build on Obamacare. To build on what we did."



He says it's important that everyone have an option.



Author Marianne Williamson was asked a question about how she would lower cost of prescription drugs.

She only said the government should never had made a deal with "big pharma" where it could not negotiate.

Then she attacked the other candidates for their plans as "superficial fixes as important as they are" and said the U.S. does not have a health care system, but a sickness care system.

Sen. Michael Bennet, who had prostate cancer recently, said that his plan is to build on Obamacare. But he attacked Sanders' plan to eliminate private insurance.

Sanders fired back, saying that his plan would stop the greed of the insurance companies and that under his plan, people can go to any doctor or hospital they want.

And then the chaos continues with the candidates talking over each other.

When asked if any of their government plan would provide coverage for illegal immigrants, all the candidates' hands were up.

Both Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden said it would be inhumane to not give health care to people, no matter where they came from.

Illegal Immigration

If she was elected president, Sen. Kamala Harris said she would reinstate DACA status and protection to the young and extend protection for their parents from deportation and help U.S. veterans on the first day in office.

"I would release the children from cages. I would get rid of the private detention centers," she declared.

John Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor, said he cannot believe that in his lifetime that children are being placed in cages and putting them up for adoption, adding that in his state they call that "kidnapping."

He said there would be facilities in place where women and children are together and that ICE is reformed.

Q to @Hickenlooper:



How will you deal with the immigration crisis?



Author Marianne Williams says what is happening to the children by the U.S. government is a crime and said the president has attacked America's moral core of the country of helping a stranger.

Pete Buttigieg attacked Republicans and called out their hypocrisy of being Christians and yet smiling when families are separated at the border.

Many of the candidates said if the only crime an immigrant committed was coming into the U.S. illegally, that immigrant should be welcomed in the U.S.

Civil Rights

While talking about race, Sen. Kamala Harris exploded onto the topic, saying she was hurt that former Vice President Joe Biden did not oppose busing to desegregate public schools in the 1970s.

Biden fired back, saying that the senator mischaracterized his position and saying that he has supported the equal rights act for 25 years in office.

He said that he gave up his job at a law firm to go into public service and that "I ran because of civil rights."

