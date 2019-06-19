ORLANDO, Fla. — As President Donald Trump declared his re-election bid for the 2020 White House race at the Amway Center on Tuesday night, he highlighted his record in his case for another four years. But how accurate is his record?

While the president called the large crowd at the Amway Center "MAGA Country," he talked about his record and what his administration has done. Let's see how accurate the president's claims are.

Environment

"We are creating a future of American energy independence, and yet our air and water are the cleanest they've ever been by far."

The president is half right. U.S. drinking water is among the best in the world, tied as the cleanest with nine other countries, according to Yale University's global Environmental Performance Index.

However, the air is another thing. Federal data shows air quality has stagnated after decades of improvement. There have been 15 percent more days with unhealthy air in America in both 2017 and 2018 compared to the last four years of the Obama administration.

Veterans

"We passed VA choice. You go out now, you get a doctor, you fix yourself up, the doctor sends us the bill. We pay for it. And you know what? It doesn't matter because the life and the veteran is more important, but we also happen to save a lot of money doing that, can you believe that? VA choice for the veteran. They've been trying to get that passed also for about 44 years."

That is not entirely true. Congress approved the private sector Veterans Choice in 2014 and President Barack Obama signed it into law.

However, Trump did sign an expansion of it.

The Wall

Trump has been pushing for expanding the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and he said:

"We are building the wall. We're going to have over 400 miles of wall built by the end of next year, it's moving rapidly."

The Associated Press says that is highly unlikely given legal challenges and lack of money from Congress.

Instead, the majority of the wall he is talking about would be replacement barriers, not new miles of construction.

In our next hour, we'll take a look at what the president said about the economy, Democrats and immigration.

"Open Borders"

The Democrats want to have an "open borders" agenda, says the president.

However, no prominent Democrat is campaigning to have actual open borders. It is true that Democrats in general have opposed Trump's call for a border wall, many have supported increase spending on border security.

China and the Trade Deficit

The U.S., according to the president, had a regular $500 billion trade deficit with China.

That is not true. The U.S. trade deficit with the country has never been that high. It was $379 billion in 2018 and a record $419 billion in goods trade alone.

Russian Interference in 2016 Election

Trump stated that while Obama was president he "did nothing" when he was told about Russian election interference in the last presidential race.

Obama did take steps, including warning Russia through channels, when it came to Russia's interference. In fact, he told Russian President Vladimir Putin "to cut it out" and that there would be "serious consequences" if he did not.

The Obama administration issued a set of sanctions against Russia for its 2016 election interference and removed 35 Russian diplomats from the U.S., accusing them of being intelligence officers.

However, it is true that Obama was usually criticized for not doing more.

Economy

"It's soaring to incredible new heights. Perhaps the greatest economy we've had in the history of our country," the president said.

The economy is not one of the best in the country’s history.

The economy expanded at an annual rate of 3.2 percent in the first quarter of this year. That growth was the highest in just four years for the first quarter.

In the late 1990s, growth topped 4 percent for four straight years, a level it has not yet reached on an annual basis under Trump. Growth even reached 7.2 percent in 1984.

While the economy has shown strength, it grew 2.9 percent in 2018 — the same pace it reached in 2015 under Obama — and simply has not hit historically high growth rates. Trump has legitimate claim to a good economy, but it is not a record-breaker and it flows from an expansion that began in mid-2009.

Taxes

"We've done so much … with the biggest tax cut in history," Trump said.

His tax cuts are nowhere close to the biggest in U.S. history.

It is a $1.5 trillion tax cut over 10 years. As a share of the total economy, a tax cut of that size ranks 12th, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

President Ronald Reagan's 1981 cut is the biggest, followed by the 1945 rollback of taxes that financed World War II.

Post-Reagan tax cuts also stand among the historically significant: President George W. Bush's cuts in the early 2000s and Obama's renewal of them a decade later.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.