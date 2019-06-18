ORLANDO, Fla. — The world's attention turns to Central Florida on Tuesday as President Donald Trump plans to announce his campaign for a second term.

People have come from across the country to Orlando for what could be one of his largest rallies yet at the Amway Center.

The rally starts at 8 p.m., but that has not stopped supporters from showing up early.

Trump supporters started showing up around 5 a.m. Monday at and near the Amway Center, hoping to be front and center when Trump kicks off his re-election bid Tuesday night.

There are about 200 people from the front of a line that wraps around the entire block at Central Avenue. Supports can buy t-shirts, buttons, even spaghetti if they need a little snack.

These supporters from Wisconsin and Minnesota try to get front row at all of Pres. @realDonaldTrump’s rallies. They got here 24 hours ago to be first at the Orlando re-election kickoff rally tonight. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/WVzYavNIOJ — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) June 18, 2019

On Monday, we saw supporters waiting in the rain and heat.

Trump, the first lady, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife will be at the Amway Center to kick off their second run for the White House.

Even though there is 504 days until Election Day 2020, UCF Professor Aubrey Jewett says Florida, especially the I-4 corridor, are key to winning another term.

"Orlando is a very blue city, it's very Democratic city and Orange County itself is a very blue county. It's very Democratic county, but a lot of the surrounding areas like Lake and Sumter and Brevard and Volusia, you know have a lot of supporters, Republican supporters, they're more red," explained Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida.

The Amway Center can fit about 20,000 people and for those that cannot make it inside, big screens will be set up outside.

That is a part of the Inaugural 45 Fest, which starts Tuesday morning for supporters camped out, there will be food trucks, live music and more to entertain supporters before they get to hear from the president at 8 p.m.