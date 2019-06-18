ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump made some controversial anti-immigration tweets on Monday, a day before his Orlando rally that will kick off his re-election campaign.

He tweeted that illegal immigrants will be deported in the millions.

"They will be removed as fast as they come in," he said. He then proceeded to compliment Mexico in stopping immigrants before reaching the U.S. border.

An official from Trump's administration says they will focus on the more than one million illegal immigrants who were issued final deportation orders by federal judges but remain in the U.S.

However, Trump's remarks have angered Hispanic community leaders and they said they plan to protest the rally a few blocks from where it will be held.

"We're citizens, we're here in the United States, we're in Florida, we're in Texas, we're in California and we must hold the president accountable," said Marcos Villar Alianza.

"We don't intend any type of ruckus or any type of disorder, so we have been working very closely with Orlando Police Department," he said. "We're coordinating with them and I feel we have a great police force with this city."

It is not the first time the president made a controversial comment about immigration during a Florida rally. Last month, Trump joked, "Only in the Panhandle, you can get away with that," when someone yelled, "shoot them."