NEW YORK, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced on Thursday that he will be joining other Democratic hopefuls as he will be running for president in 2020.

Bill de Blasio: Donald Trump must be stopped.

The official announcement was made via a YouTube video branded with the campaign slogan "Working People First." In it, the 58-year-old de Blasio took a direct aim at the president saying, "Donald Trump must be stopped. I've beaten him before and I will do it again."

With a skeleton staff and a relatively small amount of campaign cash, de Blasio is planning campaign stops in Iowa and South Carolina that will start Friday and end Sunday. De Blasio is scheduled to appear with First Lady Chirlane McCray on Good Morning America on Thursday morning and make the presidential announcement on the show before heading to Iowa and South Carolina.

Early polling numbers show that the mayor has a lot of work to do on the campaign trail. And New York City voters don't approve of the idea of a presidential run; 76 percent said they didn't want him to run, according to an April Quinnipiac poll. Despite the data and warnings from allies, de Blasio has argued he has a message that resonates with voters, and he reminds people he was an underdog in the Democratic primary for mayor in 2013.

Trump took to tweet to share his thoughts on de Blasio's announcement.