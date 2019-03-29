ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — America is 585 days away from the 2020 presidential election, but one local election supervisor is making sure his county is prepared now.

Money will go towards new registration database

Most Florida counties already using database

It will also be used for more voting equipment, upgrades

Get more political coverage

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles says a record turnout for the next presidential election means his office needs to get ready now.

Earlier this week, the Orange County Commission approved $1.7 million for the supervisor of elections office for a new registration database system, more voting equipment and upgrades to equipment.

Break down of $1,707,905 approved by Orange County Commission $880,000 for voter-registration database system



$723,775 for voting equipment



$104,130 for new modems

Much of that money will be used to switch Orange County over to a voter-registration database system. Cowles requested the money now because it will take nine months to reconfigure the system.

The database system is already used by most of the counties in Florida. Cowles says switching over will give more uniformity in the state's election system.

The money will also be used to pay for three more high-speed counters.

He said his office might not have been able to complete last election's recounts without renting additional high-speed counters.

Those counters will help with more people voting by mail, allowing elections officials to sort ballots in preparation for a potential recount.

In addition, he will purchase 60 more tabulators to help during early voting.

"With the presidential election of 2020, we're looking for more early voting sites. More early voting sites means we need more equipment, and then on top of that we've got to have equipment to train, and we've got to have equipment for backups on Election Day," Cowles said.

He expects to have 20 early voting sites in Orange County in 2020 to accommodate the anticipated record turnout.

Right now, more than 822,000 people are registered to vote in Orange County. He predicts that number will rise to 870,000 by the time of the presidential election.

Cowles says the final chunk of money that was approved this week will be used to upgrade the modems on tabulators that currently use 3G service.

Cowles hopes using the money now will make sure his office is ready for November's city of Orlando elections, and plenty of time for next year's presidential preference primary and the general election.

"I think this is win-win for voters and for us in the election business," Cowles said.