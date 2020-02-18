DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It was a somber finish to the Daytona 500 Monday night after a severe crash sent Ryan Newman to the hospital in serious condition.

While it was Denny Hamlin who won the race, all eyes and thoughts were on the 42-year-old Newman.

Newman was near the finish line, trying to hang onto his lead when he crashed.

Track officials bypassed the in-field hospital, instead rushing Newman to the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, less than two miles from the track.

Newman is in serious condition, but according to NASCAR, his injuries are not considered life threatening.

In the video leading up to the massive wreck, Newman was trying to hold onto the lead when his car flipped, rolled and was hit on the driver's side by another car, finally skidding across the finish line engulfed in flames.

A MASSIVE WRECK with one to go. Denny Hamlin wins his third #Daytona500, but much more concerning, Ryan Newman takes a horrific tumble. Crews checking. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/55WR3192y2 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) February 18, 2020

While Newman was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment, it was Hamlin who took first in the race.

However, winning the Daytona 500 this year, bittersweet for Hamlin and his crew.

"I'm happy for the team, I'm happy for everyone, this is our third one. But obviously, just like everyone else, you're like, give us an update. Like, a person's health is bigger than any race or any accomplishment that you could possibly have. So we're praying for Ryan right now and that's kind of all we're thinking about right now," Hamlin said.

Once the race was over, Hamlin and team owner Joe Gibbs were in Victory Lane celebrating. Yet, once the severity of Newman's crash was fully realized, they quickly stopped.

Gibbs apologizing later for that celebration, saying their thoughts and total focus are on Newman and his health.

Joe Gibbs issues an apology for the Denny Hamlin team celebrating winning the #Daytona500 after the Ryan Newman wreck. Says they did not see the severity of it and are praying for him. Somber. pic.twitter.com/sjqf8SkNvQ — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) February 18, 2020

Several fans showed up at the Halifax Health Medical Center after that crash, sending their support to Newman and his family after that crash.

They and others around the country on Tuesday morning are sending their thoughts and prayers for a quick recovery.