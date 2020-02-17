DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona 500 is expected to pick back up on Monday after rain forced officials to make the call to postpone the race after only 20 laps.

President Donald Trump was the grand marshal for the Great American Race on Sunday. He gave the command in front of tens of thousands of NASCAR fans at the Daytona International Speedway before the delay.

Trump is now back in Washington, D.C. after leaving the race due to the delay.

Daytona International Speedway's President Chip Wile says they monitored weather all week and felt confident they could get the race in. However, with the elements out of their control, they had to do what was best for fans and the racers.

"We always have our race fans in mind, and they've been here all day. So we really want to make sure that we give them the right experience so we felt it was the right decision to pull the plug today, and we'll come back tomorrow," said Wile.

The race will resume Monday at 4:05 p.m. at lap 21.

Gates open at 1 p.m.

Parking at 11 a.m.

This is the first full-day delay since 2012.