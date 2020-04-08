

Pat Kiernan, Annika Pergament and Jamie Stelter speak to the city's Small Business Commissioner Gregg Bishop, who gives advice on how New Yorkers can support their favorite local shops during the coronavirus pandemic. Bishop also gives some advice for small business owners about options to get them through this difficult time.

