A Tribeca-based family physician is one of nine individuals charged for allegedly distributing tens of thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, in Manhattan and on Staten Island, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Dr. Noel Smith wrote prescriptions for opioids like oxycodone, Adderall, Klonopin and Suboxone to five men – Timothy Bonaguro, Christopher Gorga, Ivan Iorizzo, Mark Lanfranchi and Louis Ventafredda.

Those five men, along with a sixth, Anthony Santo, are accused by city prosecutors of scheming to fill the prescriptions and "distribute the pills through illegal street-level sales to buyers on Staten Island."

Some of the defendants allegedly maximized their drug hauls by collecting some of the prescriptions using the names of family members, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Smith, who is charged with 30 counts of criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance by a practitioner, was caught during a year-long wiretap investigation that started in November of last year.

"As alleged, these defendants used the ongoing opioid crisis to exploit the suffering and addiction of others. And to make matters worse, a trusted Manhattan doctor prescribed pills to the defendants, which were then sold illegally to New Yorkers," Bragg said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Iorizzo and Ventafredda are charged in a separate indictment along with two others – Elia Albanese and Carmine Russo – in an allegedly similar scheme to obtain oxycodone from a different doctor in Midtown Manhattan, and then sell those pills on Staten Island.