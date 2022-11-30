Nineteen New Yorkers, including 17 former and current city and state employees, have been charged with allegedly submitting fraudulent applications for pandemic relief loans intended for small businesses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced Wednesday.

Authorities said the 19 individuals combined to allegedly steal more than $1.5 million from the Small Business Administration — which distributed the pandemic relief loans — and financial institutions that issued SBA loans, and also intended or attempted to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars more.

Those charged made false claims about revenues and employees, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Scheming to steal government funds intended to help small businesses weather a national emergency is offensive. And, as public employees, these folks should have known better,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “This office will continue to prosecute those who use fraud to line their pockets with taxpayer money.”

Most of the defendants, which include employees of the NYPD, the city’s Department of Education, the city’s Department of Correction, the city’s Department of Transportation and the city’s Administration of Children’s Services, were arrested Wednesday morning, according to officials. All but three of the defendants are city residents, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said some of those who were charged spent their loans on personal expenses, including gambling, personal stock investments, furniture, electronics and luxury clothing items.

Sharon Charles, 56, Denise Gant, 52, Priscilla Jackson, 41, Yolanda Lawrence, 48, Yolanda Ratcliff, 48, Zhane Ratcliff, 27, Phya Scott, 51, Ebony Simon, 45, and Rodney Smith, 54, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. Smith was also charged with aggravated identity theft.

Brandon Boyle, 31, Delilah Cummings, 37, Vashawan Foreman, 40, Trevor Gordon, 66, Dione Hall, 55, Toni McCullough, 38, Jarod Ottley, 57, Ronette Short, 40, Edwin Skepple, 40, and Walter Susswell, 28, were charged with wire fraud.​