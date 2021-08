SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting investigation is underway in Sanford involving a deputy and a man who was shot.

Not much is known about the shooting, except that it happened in the area of Riverview Avenue, right off of U.S. 17 and close to the Central Florida Regional Hospital.

So far Seminole County Fire Rescue stated that a 27-year-old man was shot.

But so far deputies have not revealed any details about what led up to the shooting.