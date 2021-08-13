SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed on the front patio of his home in a drive-by shooting in Sanford on Thursday night has been identified, according to police.

Once officers arrived, they found Jaitoryon McNair with multiple gunshot wounds on the front patio of his house on the 200 block of Hays Drives, according to the Sanford Police Department in a Facebook post.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died, police stated.

During a press conference at the scene on Thursday night, the police department’s Public Information Officer Bianca Gillette said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Gillette said police are looking for a black, four-door sedan, which she stated appears to be the car used in the drive-by shooting.



The Sanford Police Department released this image of the car that is believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jaitoryon McNair.

It was going north on Hays drive and then made a turn west on Andreson Circle before taking off from the area, police continued in a Friday press release.

No other information was revealed.

Anyone with information about the shooting or of the car can contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.

All calls will be anonymous and people who provide information that results in the solving of the case are qualified for a reward of up to $5,000, police stated.