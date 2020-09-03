WASHINGTON — A Florida man who was “in the vicinity” of Sen. Rand Paul has been charged with assaulting a police officer after last week’s Republican National Convention, according to reports.

Just after midnight Friday, a group of protesters confronted Paul a block from the White House while he was leaving after President Donald Trump's RNC speech. Video shows police standing between the protesters and the Kentucky Republican, who was with his wife, Kelley.

The protesters shouted at Paul “No justice, no peace” and “Say her name,” referring to Breonna Taylor, the Louisville, Kentucky, woman who was fatally shot inside her apartment during a police raid in March.

WATCH: Protesters confronted Kentucky Senator Rand Paul after attending the RNC at the White House, shouting at the lawmaker to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor https://t.co/JmxvZJy29u pic.twitter.com/tTONwewPcR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2020

In a tweet after the incident, Paul described the protesters as an “angry mob of over 100” and thanked DC police for “literally saving our lives.”

According to Fox 5 in Washington, police have arrested Brennen Sermon, 27, of Orlando, and charged him with one count of assault on a law-enforcement officer.

Police say Sermon kicked the bicycle of an officer who was holding a police line at 14th Street Northwest and F Street Northwest and then ran away. After a foot chase, the suspect then allegedly punched the cop in the face, an injury that required stitches, the report said.

Sermon was released on his own recognizance. If convicted, he faces up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine.

“One of the brave DC cops who likely saved Kelley and me was assaulted by one of the violent mob,” Paul tweeted Wednesday. “The attacker was arrested and charged with assault, then released. (If you’re looking for him, maybe try Kenosha).”