ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person who was found on a Pine Hills street early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound has died, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing

Deputies were called to Merriewood Drive near Woodwind Drive in the Pine Hills section of Orlando at around 3:45 a.m.

Only described as a male, the person was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to the Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

At first it was believed he was struck by a vehicle, which the case was then turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.

However, it was discovered that he had been shot and the Sheriff’s Office homicide unit was called in to take over the investigation, stated deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that there is no further information, but commented that there might be an update to the case later Tuesday.