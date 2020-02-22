VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will still be behind bars after a judge denied bond on Saturday as he is accused of dragging a woman to his car, raping her and then leaving her unconscious. And authorities say the alleged attack was caught on video.

Jason Minton is accused of luring woman to a fake job interview

Volusia County sheriff says Minton is a registered sex offender

Jason Minton, 43, turned himself in Friday and he is facing charges of kidnapping and sexual battery.

In court Saturday morning, Minton's attorney Aaron Delgado says they have not established enough probable cause to justify some of the charges.

"I don't see any basis for kidnapping. I don't see any reason to believe that a kidnapping occurred. So we'd be asking to set a bond in that case," Delgado.

The judge disagreed and kept a no bond in place for the registered sex offender.

"There will be a full opportunity for a bond hearing in front of the judge that will be handling the case but at this point, I'm going to leave the bonds where they were," said the judge.

Minton will remind in the Volusia County Jail.

Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood says investigators have dealt with Minton on cases like this in the past.

Chitwood said that Minton is a registered sex offender and authorities have had run ins with him in the past over similar allegations of sexual assault, adding that he has been on deputies' radar for years.

Investigators say Minton lured the woman to a restaurant in Ormond Beach on the promise of a $35 an hour job, telling her the interview would be unconventional and then buying her drink after drink.

This video shows Minton carrying the woman out of the restaurant before driving her to a different location where the alleged rape occurred.

Police records say when the woman was not responding to phone calls from her mother, her mother tracked down the location of her phone, coming to help her daughter out hours later when Minton dropped her at her own car unconscious.

Chitwood says Minton is predatory and authorities have the evidence to show it.

"You know, thank God in the Riverview case you have great video, you had a great investigation done by the Ormond Beach Police Department. The mother of the victim tracked her phone when she was off the air for a couple hours. So we're assuming when this guy's picture pops up, I think law enforcement around Volusia County's phones are going to light up because if there ever was a definition of a predator and on top of it, this guy's a registered sex offender, it's this guy right here," said Chitwood.

Chitwood says he is hopeful the evidence they have in this assault will allow them to keep Minton behind bars.

He is asking any other potential victims of his to come forward and speak with investigators.



Jason Minton, 43, is a registered sex offender. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)