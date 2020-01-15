VILLAGES, Fla. — According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, there was a deputy-involved shooting late Tuesday night in the Villages.

Condition of the man who was shot is unknown

No deputies were injured in the shooting that happened at the Circle K, according to the Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post .

A man was transported to an area hospital with injuries, but authorities did not say what his condition is.

Deputies also did not state what led up to the shooting at this time.

This is the second deputy involved shooting in Marion County in less than a month.