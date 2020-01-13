ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy is fine after being shot at after a man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired Sunday night.

The deputy was not shot during the shooting

The man who allegedly shot at the deputy was shot

Man is in critical condition in ORMC

No names of deputy or man have been released

Just around 9 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a shopping center on 8010 West Colonial Drive in Orlando.

According to witnesses and the Sheriff's Office tweet, a man allegedly broke a window at one of the businesses in the plaza.

When the deputy arrived on scene to try and detain the man, the man allegedly drew his weapon and fired at the deputy, stated the Sheriff's Office.

His shot missed, but the deputy did return fire with several shots at the man, stated authorities.

"The deputy was not harmed, there was a near miss with the shot fired but he is unharmed at operations right now and he is doing well," explained Chief Deputy Larry Zwieg during a news conference.

As for the man, no information has been released other than he was sent to the Orlando Regional Medical Center and he is in critical condition.

At this time the Sheriff's Office does not know what the man's motive and the deputy involved in this incident has been with the Sheriff's Office since 2017.

No names have been released yet.

Zwieg also said that the deputy had his body camera on during the shooting and that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident, which is common during a deputy-involved shooting.

Reporter Justin Soto contributed to this story.