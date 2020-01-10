ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More information has been released about a deadly shooting at a busy Orlando intersection that happened almost a month ago.

The Orlando Police Department stated that it needs the public's help in finding out who killed one woman, and hurt two others during a shooting that happened around 2:32 a.m. on Friday, December 13.

@OrlandoPolice are investigating a shooting on Curry Ford Road and South Semoran. Police say people in one car shot at another car. One person taken to the hospital @MyNews13 #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/ILbokAa0D4 — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) December 13, 2019

Authorities are looking for a white 2019 or 2020 Dodge Ram Quad Cab with a larger bed, but a shorter second row seat area.

Police say that pickup truck crashed into a red Dodge Challenger, and then shot at the car, causing it to crash at the intersection of South Semoran and Curry Ford in Orlando.

Three people were inside the red car. Carola Luciano died in the shooting and two others, Lorraine Pagan and David Zanone, where also shot and taken to an area hospital.

Authorities want the public's help in identifying the suspects — although authorities have not released any descriptions of the suspects — and police are trying to find the pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Homicide detectives will be giving an update on the case at a press conference on Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.