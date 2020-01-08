APOPKA, Fla. — Community leaders are trying to figure out how to stop the violence after homicides in the south part of Orange County's second largest city have left three people dead in just eight days.

Apopka mayor says long-term solutions are being sought

Deputies have been seen on horseback to connect with the community

Those leaders say it will take a combination of things to curb the violence.

Greg Jackson goes to Great St. Paul A.M.E. Church in South Apopka, which is not far from where recent homicides have cost three men their lives. He worries about the effect that is having on young people in his community.

"How does that affect them when they're 10, 15, 16, 20 years old?" said Jackson.

Ahmad Alonzo Davis, 19, was found shot to death on Old Apopka Road back on December 30.

Two days later, Altonio Dunston was found shot to death inside a home on Ella J. Gilmore Street. Three days later, on January 4, Maurice Bridges was found fatally shot at the same home.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say these were all targeted crimes and not random.

"We know there are some issues and we want to try to, head them off," said Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson.

Nelson says the city is working on some long-term solutions, like connecting people with each other and to law enforcement.

"We're out there, we're working hard, and we're dedicating additional resources here in South Apopka — part of the city — to make sure it's a safe community," said Nelson.

Orange County deputies, which share jurisdiction of South Apopka with the city, say they are stepping up their presence. Deputies are even riding through neighborhoods on mounted horse patrol, talking with residents.