SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement across four counties are on the lookout for those responsible for stealing and slaughtering farm horses after a horse was slaughtered last week in Sumter County and before that one in Marion and Manatee counties.

5 Things to know:

1. The horse in Sumer Sumter was stolen from a stable in Sumter County, then taken to a separate location where it was killed and then butchered.





2. Sumter County Sheriff's Office officials were notified about the incident, and located the remains about three miles away from the stable.

3. A person of interest is wanted by Sheriff's officials in Manatee County after he was caught on surveillance video in a barn where a horse was butchered back in December 2018.



4. In November of 2019, another horse was slaughtered in Marion County.



5. All horses had meat removed that is considered salable on the black market.​