ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for an armed man they say tried to rape someone near the University of Central Florida on Tuesday.

Woman was able to fight off her attacker, deputies say

Authorities release description of the man

Deputies released the information on Wednesday afternoon, stating that the attempted rape happened at a bus stop near the Mission Bay Apartments.

According to deputies, the woman was on her way to a bus stop at the intersection of Dean Road and Mission Bay Boulevard in Orlando around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday when the armed man approached her.

Deputies stated in a news release that the woman put up a fight, which caused the man to run away.

In the emailed news release, the Sheriff's Office did not state what type of weapon the man had.

The man is described as being between 20 to 29 years old, 5 foot, 9 or 10 inches tall with an average build at around 160 pounds, according to the released information from deputies and information that came along with a sketch of the man.

However, there is some conflicting information. The released information from deputies stated the man is white while the information that came with the sketch stated he is either white or Hispanic.

In addition, both stated he either wore a gray bandana or a gray durag, but do agree that he was wearing a black hoodie with black basketball shorts.

A resident who lives at the Mission Bay Apartments complex nearby say she did not know about this incident and is concerned.

"Ya disappointing, cause at least at the old complex use to be at least there was something they would notify right away, but I am just hearing this from," explained Alma Daytil. I wasn't aware. It was scary it was at 6 a.m., lights are out, and it can happen anytime of the day and I wish that the complex would inform us or anything."

People who live here say that they are surprised this happened in such a quiet area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at: Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.