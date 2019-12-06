ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After a woman arrives at a hospital with serious stab wounds and a man found dead at a Parramore home connected to her, authorities are trying to piece together what happened.
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrived at the Orlando Regional Medical Center at around 1:45 a.m. Friday, about a 27-year-old woman who was getting treatment for "serious" stab wounds, stated authorities in a news release.
As deputies went to a home connected to the woman at the 1000 block of West Kaley Street, they found a 32-year-old man dead "with signs of trauma," deputies stated.
The investigation is still ongoing.