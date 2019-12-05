KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Even though the motion to release Angel Rivera — accused of helping his son of killing Nicole Montavlo — from jail on murder charges has been granted, he will still stay behind bars, ruled a judge.

Rivera has been accused of helping his son, Christopher Otero-Rivera, kill his estranged wife Montalvo in October.

On Thursday morning, Rivera faced a judge as his lawyer, Frank Bankowitz, petitioned for his release because the state did not charge him in the required time.

While the judge granted the release, he will also be unsealing the affidavit for his arrest warrant.

Rivera will also remain in jail for the charges of abuse of a human body and failure to report a death. His first appearance on those new charges will happen at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Rivera and his son Otero-Rivera have been behind bars for the murder of Montalvo.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that Christopher Otero-Rivera would no longer be held in jail on murder charges.

Otero-Rivera's lawyer petitioned the judge to release him because prosecutors did not file formal charges against him in the required time.

However, he will stay in jail because of a probation violation.

Montalvo's remains were found in St. Cloud on a property owned by her estranged husband, Otero-Rivera.

There was a history of domestic violence in their marriage, which included kidnapping and assault .

Montalvo filed for divorce in February and then in October dropped a protection order so Otero-Rivera could see his son.

In addition to his father, other members of his family have been charged with various crimes since his arrest. Nicholas Rivera, 28, was taken into custody on a warrant charging him with eight counts of possession of child pornography while he was in Georgia. He has since bonded out of jail .