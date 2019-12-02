DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two Daytona Beach police officers are OK following after an investigation and chase that led to a shooting Monday morning, according to authorities.

Gunman was shot multiple times by officers

A homeowner was shot in the neck; expected to make full recovery

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said the two officers were investigating a shooting off Mason Avenue near Hollywood Street.

Capri said two men at the location were arguing, which led to the suspect walking into the victim's house and allegedly shooting him.

Then the suspect walked across the street to the house where police believe he lives, according to Capri.

The victim was shot in the neck and taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach. Capri said the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

While officers were investigating the scene, someone pointed out the suspect to law enforcement.

Police say the suspect ran and the two officers ran after him.

The man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the officers, the police chief said.

"Thank God, by the grace of God, none of the officers were struck or hit," he said, adding that the officers are OK.

Two officers involved. Suspect is in the hospital. DBPD officers involved are ok. @MyNews13 #News13Volusia https://t.co/8zwaYv3wba pic.twitter.com/OQmDSX6GDO — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) December 2, 2019

Officers returned fire and the suspect was hit "multiple times" and taken to Halifax Hospital.

Capri said the police recovered the suspect's gun.

However, the police do not even know who the suspect is. He did not release the identity of the victim.

We are currently working an officer-involved shooting investigation off Mason Avenue near Hollywood Street. Please avoid the area at this time. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/1si8XE25dt — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) December 2, 2019