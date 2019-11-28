DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A family is without one of their own this Thanksgiving, after a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach.

Fausto Flores-Hernandez was shot while eating dinner with family

No suspect information was released

It happened while they were eating dinner Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. And whoever did it, is still out there.

The Daytona Beach Police Department stated that as Fausto Flores-Hernandez stood up from the table, a bullet pierced through the door and hit him in the head.

Police found the 36-year-old man unresponsive by the front door of a home on Franklin Street, near Bethune-Cookman University.

Whoever did this, shot at the house repeatedly as Spectrum News 13 counted numerous bullet holes at the house.

Authorities have not released any suspect information and they did not say if Flores-Hernandez was the target or not.

Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 1-386- 671-5100.