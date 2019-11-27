ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly six months have gone by since her daughter was killed by a stray bullet and during a press conference on Wednesday morning, Elizabeth Torres begged for someone to come forward with the name of the man who shot her daughter.

Kayshla Torres was shot by a stray bullet on May 29

Authorities say she was not the target of the shooting

While at the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Joe Covelli explained to the press how on May 29, Kayshla Torres picked up her friend at the Chevron gas station at 43rd Street and Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

As she was backing up to leave, her car nearly hit a man on a bicycle. The man then hit a car with an object and a huge fight broke out, according to a surveillance video provided by the Sheriff's Office.

Covelli said the confrontation snowballed into something that did not need to happen.

During the confrontation, her cell phone was stolen, but the mother of two only realized this later and she returned to the gas station to look for it, explained Covelli.

A person told Kayshla Torres that the group who was involved in the confrontation might have taken the phone.

It seems as if that person, whom Covelli did not name, told the 25-year-old Torres where to find the group.

She eventually drove to South Nashville Avenue to look for her phone and that is when the shooting took place.

Covelli called Torres an "unintended target." The passenger was the target and he and person in a house nearby called 911, confirmed the sergeant. The person who shot Torres fled the scene.

"She had nothing to do with it," Covelli said and he did not go into detail about the intended target: The passenger in Torres' car.

Days later on June 1, Torres died from her gunshot wound.

As Covelli explained this, her mother, Elizabeth Torres, was silently crying in the background. When she got up to the podium and through tears, she said it was a tragic loss for her family and for her daughter's two children.

She pleaded for closure and begged people to contact authorities with any information about the shooter.

"I'm hoping I can find someone who can have pity and some type of mercy and give us information about this. … I'm just begging you, please, please, help us figure this out," she said through sobs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).