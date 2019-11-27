PONCE INLET, Fla. — On Wednesday morning, Travis Archer was sentenced to a year in jail for the beating death of his dog Ponce in 2017

Archer is at the center of the animal cruelty case that sparked Ponce's Law.

In 2017, Ponce Inlet police arrested Archer, the owner of a dog name Ponce, for beating him to death.

Earlier this month Archer pleaded no contest for his felony animal cruelty charges.

The attack on Ponce sparked statewide outrage and helped move forward Ponce's law. It increases the criminal penalties for those who abuse animals.

Archer was also sentenced to three years of probation with anger-management classes.

During the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, the defense argued that Archer had already suffered and has been paying the price.

If he were to go to jail, not only would he be targeted, but he would not be able to pay child support.