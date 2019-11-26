BUFFALO, NY — On Tuesday afternoon, a lawyer confirmed that the bodies of Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Nicole Merced Plaud of Longwood were indeed found in a burning car in Buffalo, New York, in September.

Family attorney Robert Vario with the Ralph C. Lorigo Law Firm in Buffalo confirmed with Spectrum News 13 in a phone interview that the remains found in the burning car in September of this year did belong to Plaud and Valentin-Colon.

Vario said that the New York State Attorney's office gave the information to his law firm. The Department of Justice would not confirm nor deny to Spectrum News 13 the information Vario gave.

The parents' 3-year-old son, Noelvin Valentin-Colon, was found in a box on a porch of a Buffalo home.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, the house where the boy was left at is not far from the car that was found completely charred with human remains inside.

The lawyer did confirm that those remains belong to the boy's parents.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said in September that the parents drove the car from Orlando to Buffalo. Police say they are still searching for missing 29-year-old Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred, who traveled with the parents and toddler.

Buffalo Police released a surveillance video of two people walking with the boy away from the burning car. One of the people is seen with two gasoline cans in tote.