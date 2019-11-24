DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An 18-year-old driver died after he was found with a gunshot wound after he had crashed into Campbell Middle School, stated the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Eric. L. Gordon was unresponsive when found

Eric L. Gordon was found slumped over the driver's seat and "bleeding profusely" by officers at around 9:39 p.m. Saturday, according to police in a news release.

When officers arrived at the middle school on Russel Drive and Cedar Street, they saw that the vehicle had gone through the rear fence of the school and had crashed into it, but the building only suffered minimal damage, police confirmed.

The unresponsive Gordon, who had a gunshot wound to the left side of his head, was taken to the Halifax Hospital in critical condition.



He later died at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, police stated.

Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and the driver's side door had bullet holes in it, police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dave Dinardi of the Daytona Beach Police Department at 1-386-671-5200.