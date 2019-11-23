BRANDON, Fla. — A certified nursing assistant (CNA) at a Brandon-assisted living facility has been arrested after allegedly stealing $6,000 from an elderly patient.

Stephanie Pepper is accused of stealing thousands from elderly patient

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Stephanie Pepper, 26, was a CNA at the Hawthorne Village of Brandon on 851 West Lumsden Rd. where she was assigned to care for an 82-year-old patient.

Deputies say Pepper stole the 82-year-old’s checkbook and wrote herself a check for $6,000.

"Pepper deposited the check into her (bank) account on November 21, which alerted a relative of the victim. Detecives located and interviewed Pepper. She admitted to the offense," stated the Sheriff's Office in a news release.

Pepper was arrested and charged with forgery, uttering forged instruments and theft from a person 65 years or older.

She is out on bond.

