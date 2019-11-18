DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County mother is facing charges after her 2-year-old daughter was shot in the leg, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Child had to be taken to 2 hospitals for treatment

Mother's boyfriend is also facing charges

Young girl's injuries not thought to be life-threatening

At about 10:50 a.m. Sunday, police got a call about someone shot inside of an apartment at 507 Jean St. When firefighters arrived, they found that a young girl had been shot in the leg.

The injury was not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The girl was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center and then transferred to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.

The mother, whose name has not been released, has been charged with child neglect and is at the Volusia County Jail, police said.

Her boyfriend is also charged with giving a false name to police and for having a gun by a convicted felon, police said. His name has not been released.

Both are in the Volusia County Jail.