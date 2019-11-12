DEBARY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies were at a home on Hollow Pine Drive in DeBary as investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a father shooting his son.

Sheriff: 32-year-old son was arrested on possession of narcotics night before

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office first responded to the home on Hollow Pine Drive for a civil dispute Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the parents said they did not want their 32-year-old son, who lives with them, to take the car, even though both the mother and son's name are on the title.

"The reason why the parents had said that was because he was in arrested (Sunday) night in Daytona Beach Shores in possession of narcotics, and afraid he was under the influence he would take the car and there would be a problem," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Deputies say they could not do anything, however, they will soon return to the home.

"An hour later the father calls 911 says he was in an altercation with his son and he shot him. We get here (and) his 32 year old son is dead," Chitwood continued.

Investigators are working to find out what exactly led to the father pulling the trigger.

Chuck Semans lives across the street and says he would see the mother and father occasionally.

"Wave communicate a little bit. He was Army, I was Navy, so it was always a thing, but real nice guy always seemed pleasant. She was always walking the dog. Very pleasant," said Semans.

The mother was questioned by the detectives, and the father was taken to the DeBary Police Department for further questioning by the Volusia County Sheriff's detectives.

Chitwood says the State Attorney's office is in the loop with everything going on. There have been no arrests at this time.