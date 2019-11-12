ORLANDO. Fla. — The suspect in a sexual battery in Thornton Park is now at the Orange County jail and he is now expected to face a judge on Tuesday.

James Calixte was transported on Monday from West Palm Beach, where he was captured last week.

Calixte is facing kidnapping and sexual battery charges and is expected to a face a judge Tuesday morning.

Calixte is accused of grabbing a woman outside of her Thornton Park home and sexually battering her on October 26.

Investigators say Calixte got away, and he was wearing all black with a bandana covering his face.

It took police sometime to identify him. Once they did, they got a tip he was in West Palm Beach, where he has family.

Court records show just two days before the Thornton Park incident, Calixte was released from jail from a September case where he plead no contest to attacking another woman outside her home in downtown Orlando.