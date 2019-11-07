KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Defense attorneys will call more witnesses Thursday to try and keep Everett Miller off death row.

Miller, convicted of killing two Kissimmee Police Department officers in 2017, faces either life in prison or the death penalty.

He is a 20-year decorated Marine and his defense team blames PTSD and depression for his actions, leading to the killing of Sgt. Sam Howard and officer Matthew Baxter.

They are trying to sway the jury to recommend a life sentence instead of death.

On Wednesday, jurors heard from witnesses who testified Miller was going through a downward spiral.

Video was shown to jurors from when Miller was Baker Acted a month prior to the shootings for walking up and down the street in his underwear and holding an assault rifle.

John Hampton, a former Marine who was deployed in Afghanistan with Miller, recalled him dropping off care packages for sick children at the hospital.

"He was very serious about his job. To me, he was a good person, a good Marine. If you had any issues or problems you go to him, he tries his best to help out," said Hampton.

Dr. Steven Gold, a psychologist, testified Miller was having a tough time adjusting to civilian life after leaving the military, but he was seeking help.

"As his cousin mentioned he was feeling remorse for his involvement in killing people in the military so there were a lot of difficult circumstances and stressful circumstances that were weighing on him at the time," Gold said.

Prosecutors say Miller was fueled by his hatred for police and wanted to make a statement with killing the Kissimmee cops.

Jurors also heard from Sadia Baxter, the widow of Matthew Baxter, who is now raising the girls without their father.

"'Mommy is my daddy dead?' I know she understands what death means," Sadia said of one of her daughters. "I finally stirred up the courage to tell her 'Yes Zara, your daddy is dead, and he is in heaven.' Zara sadly said but we never knew my daddy Matthew."

A recommendation of death must be unanimous by the jury.