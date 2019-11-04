HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Not much is known about the man who allegedly called in a fake bomb threat outside a Thonotosassa church on Sunday, according to officials.

While Willie Littlefield, 55, is facing criminal charges after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office stated he called 911 and reported a bomb inside a car at Fellowship Baptist Church Sunday morning.

The Sheriff's Office traced the 911 call to Littlefield's home and at the same time rushed deputies to the church at around 1:30 p.m.

A quick evacuation followed after deputies found the car and spotted numerous closed boxes inside, according to the Sheriff's Office in a news release.

The bomb squad was called and it was determine the boxes were harmless and filled with used car parts.

Littlefield has been charged with false report concerning planting a bomb and the misuse of calling 911.

Littlefield will appear before a judge later Monday morning and if convicted on the charges he faces, he could be locked up for as many as 15 years.

He has been in court for mainly for small claims court debts.