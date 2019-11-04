OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It took jurors less than two hours to decide he was guilty. Soon, convicted cop killer Everett Miller could learn his fate.

Ahead of the penalty phase for the case, which begins on Tuesday, there will be an afternoon hearing Monday at the Osceola County Courthouse.

In another hearing last month, a judge denied the defense's request to add special language, words like "mercy" in for jurors.

In closing arguments, prosecutors argued fueled by his hatred for police, Miller wanted to make a statement with the killings.

The defense contended that the retired Marine changed after his service and the killings were done in the heat of the moment.

Now the jury will decide life in prison or the death penalty for Miller. The decision to recommend death must be unanimous.

On August 18, 2017,Miller gunned down Kissimmee Police Department Sgt. Sam Howard and officer Matthew Baxter as they responded to a call.

Baxter passed away that night, while Howard died the following next day.

The incident launched a massive manhunt for Miller, who deputies tracked down in a bar in Kissimmee.