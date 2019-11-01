ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who deputies say was running a drug-trafficking operation from a home in the Union Park neighborhood was shot dead during the execution of a search warrant Friday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 8:45 a.m., Sheriff's Office narcotics deputies were issuing a search warrant at the 10600 block of Jepson Street when a 41-year-old man suspected of dealing drugs of the drug operation "ignored numerous commands to comply with law enforcement," the agency said.

That's when three SWAT officers opened fire on the man, who died at a hospital. His name hasn't been released.

In a news conference, Sheriff John Mina said the man ignored the deputies' orders. None of the deputies were hurt, he said.

The man was going to be taken into custody on charges of trafficking and racketeering in heroin and cocaine. Law enforcement had already seized $26,000 from the man's bank account, Mina said. Drugs seized Friday will be tested to see whether they are connected to any possible overdose deaths.

Other people in the home have been detained. A woman and child were also in the home at the time and are safe, Mina said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, and the deputies who opened fire were placed on paid leave, per standard procedure in shootings involving deputies.